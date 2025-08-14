When it comes to protecting your home, most people think of insurance, but a home warranty offers an entirely different type of peace of mind.

While homeowners’ insurance typically covers damage from unforeseen events like fire or theft, a home warranty covers major systems and appliances in your home that break down due to normal wear and tear. Think air conditioning, plumbing, electrical systems, kitchen appliances, and more.

At Wallace Real Estate, we believe our clients deserve every advantage. That’s why we’re proud to offer 2-10 Express Protection, an exclusive program made possible through our partnership with 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty .

With this program, every property listed with a Wallace agent has the opportunity to automatically receive complimentary Seller Coverage. This means your home is protected during the listing period, and the warranty can be extended to the buyer at closing for added value.

“Not only does this program benefit home sellers by helping them keep their home in good working order, but buyers have the option to purchase and continue this coverage after closing,” says Andrew McGranaghan, chief executive officer at Wallace Real Estate.

The benefits of 2-10 Express Protection include:

Budget protection for sellers during the listing period

Enhanced appeal to prospective buyers

A way to resolve issues before closing and prevent post-sale disputes

Confidence for buyers that they’re covered if something breaks unexpectedly

“We are thrilled to offer home sellers and buyers a comprehensive solution that not only sets listings apart but also provides invaluable peace of mind throughout the transaction process,” says Dawn Titsworth, 2-10 account representative and former Wallace agent.

Now through the end of August, sellers and buyers can take advantage of a special promotional offer, making it even easier to add this protection to your transaction.

