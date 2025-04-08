Pasta with a Purpose is Saturday, April 26, 5-7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 544 N. Broadway, 37917.

This benefit dinner and silent auction is being held to support A Place at the Table Knoxville.

Enjoy a variety of mouthwatering pasta dishes, fresh salads and decadent desserts prepared with care.

Along with dinner, the evening will include live entertainment and a silent auction featuring local goods and experiences

Pre-sale tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children under 12; $25 and $20 at the door.