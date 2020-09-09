Parkway Cardiology Associates joins Covenant Health

Parkway Cardiology Associates, a medical practice providing heart care in Hardin Valley, Oak Ridge and the surrounding areas, has joined Covenant Medical Group, a division of Covenant Health that employs and manages more than 150 physicians and 80 practice locations throughout the region.

Parkway Cardiology Associates includes board-certified interventional and general cardiologists L. Todd Justice, MD, FACC, CCDS; Milan J. Sheth, DO, FACC; Saadi A. Siddiqi, DO, FACC, RPVI; and Rakesh K. Vohra, MD. The physicians have more than 90 years of combined medical experience treating heart disease.

Parkway Cardiology Associates’ physicians and advanced practitioners provide a full range of cardiac care and services including heart disease prevention, general cardiology, cardiac imaging, interventional cardiology and electrophysiology.

Dr. Sheth said, “Being part of Covenant Medical Group will allow us to make even more of an impact on patient care by standardizing care across our practices. Because of the size of the health system and standardized policy, physicians can implement best practices and have access to important technologies to achieve the best patient care possible across East Tennessee, instead of a single location or area. We’ll continue to provide cutting edge technologies to our patients along with individualized, compassionate care.”

Parkway Cardiology Associates opened in 1973. The healthcare team also includes certified nurses and technologists who are trained in nuclear cardiology, echocardiography, electrocardiography and other specialized procedures.

Parkway Cardiology Associates has office locations in Oak Ridge, Harriman and Jellico. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 865-482-4078 or visit www.PCAHeart.net.

Information provided by the public relations department of Covenant Health