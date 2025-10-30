Never Dreamt Never Known marks the first solo exhibition of paper sculptures by Robert Hernandez. It opens November 1 and will run through December 13, 2025, at UT Downtown Gallery, 106 S. Gay St., Knoxville.

Paper carries its own memory, holding the history of each fold and cut. Its capacity for renewal and transformation makes it an ideal medium for sculpture, allowing these figures to oscillate between fragility and strength.

First Fridays on November 7 and December 12 – each from 5-9 p.m. will feature this exhibit. First Friday events are free and open to the public. The artist will be present from 7-9 p.m. on Nov. 7. Learn more about the artist at his website.