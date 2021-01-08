Painter is Loves Creek store rep

Sabrina Painter works in the bakery/deli at the Food City on Loves Creek Road, where she is the head cake decorator. And this year she is the store’s representative in the Claude P. Varney recognition program.

A Food City associate since 2015, Sabrina’s community service involves participation with her husband, Jackie, in volunteer efforts, including a food pantry, at the Anchor Holds Baptist Church on Broadway. Jackie is a country-gospel singer who has participated with two music groups. That may be coming to an end soon, though. He is about to be ordained as assistant pastor of the church.

Each year Food City recognizes one associate from each store who has done extraordinary volunteer work in his or her community. We will feature some of these individuals over the next few weeks.

Mr. Varney is a former president and board vice-chair for Food City. Through his 47-year career, he brought a great deal of foresight and knowledge to Food City and the grocery industry as a whole, but he was most noted for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services.

“Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous service organizations throughout the areas in which we operate, and we feel it’s needful to recognize the valuable services and support they provide,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

Other Northeast area representatives are Lorena Lopez, Asheville Highway store; Marilyn Van Ryn, Kodak; Teresa Swanger, Jefferson City; Laura Brown, White Pine; Sarah Fennell, Blaine; and Russell Coleman, Dandridge.

** And check out our specials for Saturday and Sunday: Food City_1.8 Knox ROP

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.