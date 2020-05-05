Ovi Kabir is eager to lead

Well, this is interesting.

Rarely does a candidate so bluntly call out his predecessors, but listen to Ovi Kabir, a candidate for the state House from District 15 – a district currently represented by Rick Staples, who is under scrutiny for misappropriating campaign funds, and previously represented by Joe Armstrong, who stepped down amid a dispute with IRS over undeclared income and unpaid taxes.

Ovi Kabir says it’s time for a new generation of leadership:

“For the past 32 years, instead of preparing Knoxville for a future that includes pandemics, automation, globalization and more, Knoxville’s state House representatives have instead focused on enriching themselves instead of the community around them,” Kabir said in announcing his candidacy. “I’m running to talk about big ideas – from expanding Medicaid to raising the minimum wage to how we can fight homelessness as a city.”

He continued: “I’ve seen this district trapped by corrupt leadership who forgot why they ran for office to begin with. I want to bring ethical, transparent representation to our community while fighting to make our community more equitable for all.”

Kabir is one of four seeking the Democratic Party nomination on Aug. 6. Others are Staples; Sam McKenzie, who previously served on Knox County Commission; and Matthew Park, a business and technology consultant. Troy B. Jones is running as an independent and will be on the November ballot,

Kabir said his family has stood up when the time calls. His campaign website says his grandfather was a police officer who fought for Bangladesh’s independence in 1971. His father immigrated to the United States, became a doctor and has served in rural Tennessee.

Ovi Kabir was born in Oak Ridge and graduated from the University of Tennessee, where he was elected student body president.

“Knoxville needs compassionate leaders with integrity and bold ideas who care about preparing Knoxville and Tennessee for a future that includes everyone.”

Learn more here or at 865-617-1552.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today.