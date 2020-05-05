While it’s tempting to publish happy talk and re-openings, you should read a Washington Post story published early Tuesday (5/5) that shows a draft situation update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention detailing a possible resurgence of COVID-19 cases and a U.S. death rate of 3,000 per day by June. Washington Post stories related to the pandemic are free.

Let’s use some common sense, people, and ease back outside calmly. I’m going to order a mask that shows a curled-up snake and the motto: Don’t sneeze on me!

Previously reported

Local hospitals have resumed performing surgeries and procedures. Specific guidelines for patients and visitors are here: Hospitals Announce Phased Reopening_FINAL

Pellissippi State Community College has begun reopening, but for limited students, only at Hardin Valley and Strawberry Plains campuses. Details here.

Ijams Nature Center and Navitat will partially reopen Saturday, May 9. The trails have been and will continue to be open. Details here.

Town of Farragut is reopening in three phases, following the plan laid out by Knox County Health Department. Info here.

The Tennessee Pledge – the state’s plan to keep us safe from COVID-19 while rebooting the economy –is worth a look, especially for the graphs and stats. Read it: Tennessee Pledge

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. Locations: Free WiFi

Knox County and Knoxville released a three-part plan to reopen. Phase one went into effect Friday, May 1, and will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines. Opening is optional, so check before going. The plan: COVID Reopen Corrected Chart

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Details here.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening info here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.