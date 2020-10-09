Ourdoors: Run, kayak, even yoga

Legacy Parks Foundation builds parks (think Collier Preserve in Powell) and raises funds for park development (think Veterans Memorial Park off John Sevier Highway). But we also want everyone to enjoy the outdoors – thus our slogan: Get Out and Play!

Here are a few events to get on your calendar. For a comprehensive list, visit us online at OutdoorKnoxville.com.

EXPO 10K/5K: Sunday, Oct. 11, 5:30 p.m., Knox County Sportspark in Oak Ridge. Info: Knoxville Track Club. Knoxville’s oldest and most beloved community running event. This year will have a rolling start using social distancing. Kids run at 7:30 a.m. Register online.

KTC Group Run: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m., Bearden Village Greenway trailhead parking lot off Forest Park Blvd. Free. Info: Knoxville Track Club. Social pace group run. All paces welcome. Distance options vary. Please abide by social distancing guidelines.

Yoga at Suttree Landing Park: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6 p.m. Suttree Landing Park. Cost $5 cash. Info: Florals and Flows. Come flow with us for a slow evening session to relax as the sun sets behind downtown. Beginner-friendly yoga welcomes all levels. Bring mat, props and water.

Kayak 101: Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., The Cove at Concord Park. Cost $35. Info: River Sports Outfitters at 865-523-0066. An introduction to kayaking where participants learn about boat dynamics, appropriate gear, basic skills such as the forward stroke, sweep stroke and ferrying. Register online.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.