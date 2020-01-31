Order a Super Bowl Party Tray from Food City

From sandwich and veggie trays to fried chicken, order your game day vittles from Food City. And don’t forget the chips and liquid refreshments!

For a change of pace, I’m printing a family-favorite recipe this week. Of a dozen or so meatloaf recipes on the Food City website, this one is special. That’s why it’s named “The Best.” And leftovers make great sandwiches.

You’ll enjoy the recipe section of the Food City website. You can “file” recipes to create a personal, online recipe book. You can order ingredients directly or put them on your grocery list. And the chef makes recommendations. Check it out:

Ingredients

2 lbs. ground beef (frequently used – 90 percent ground sirloin)

1 cup break crumbs (frequently used – ValuTime traditional bread crumbs)

1 package onion soup mix

2 eggs (frequently used – large grade A eggs)

1 cup ketchup

Preparation

Mix by hand all ingredients except ¼ of the ketchup.

Put in a loaf pan and top with the remaining ketchup.

Bake at 350 F for one hour.

Let stand 10 minutes prior to serving.

Recipe from BigOven.com

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.