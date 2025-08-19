The Fountain City community pulled together to serve their neighbors in Operation InAsMuch on Saturday, August 17. There were many opportunities across the area including taking food and water to those close by without homes.

Groups collected canned food items for the Fountain City Ministry Center, packed meals for delivery, creating flower pots for delivery to shut-ins and more. Thank you to members of Fountain City United Methodist, Central Baptist Fountain City and Church at Sterchi Hills for coordinating the service and to all the volunteers for making it happen.

Speaking to 12-year-old Michael who distributed freshly grilled burgers and extras to neighbors in Fountain City Park and the Fountain City Lake area, one could hear his passion for service. He recounted how over the past seven months, he has gone with his Church at Sterchi Hills taking their trailer to Downtown Knoxville every Monday to cook meals. He tells the story of how he knew he made a difference with others, even to changing one’s views on Christianity.

