Looking for comfort? Peonies just might be the answer.

Like well-loved old friends, peonies show up each year at just the right time. Never stuffy or pretentious, they give a burst of color, fragrance and comfort.

These were painted en pleinair on a covert operation one afternoon when my neighbors were not home.

