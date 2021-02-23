Now’s the time to consider refinancing

I hope you all had a nice weekend and were able to get outside and enjoy the sunshine! Last week started with a holiday, so in four days we recorded 486 loans and 238 property transfers as well as all the other documents we record each week.

The 238 property transfers came to a total of $60.85 million dollars. Last week kept up the February trend of commercial property transfers over $1 million dollars. We recorded only one! This was the sale from New Destiny USA LLC to Mesana Investments LLC. It looks like the 22-acre property, located on Hatmaker Lane right off I-40 at the Campbell Station exit, will be another neighborhood; look for construction to start soon. This area is one that has been growing quickly.

The loans recorded last week totaled $114.46 million, so you can see that the lending industry has not slowed down. There were five loans coming in over $1 million. These were loaned by:

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee – $1.15 million

APEX Bank – $2.3 million

People’s Bank of the South – $2.5 million

CBBC Bank – $2.59 million

Metlife Real Estate Lending – $9.35 million

Many of the loans we record are refinancing loans — have you checked to see if you would save money with today’s low interest rates? There are fees involved with refinancing, but even so, many people have saved a lot by switching to a lower interest loan. Now is a good time to check with your favorite lender before rates start rising.

Did you know that we have all recorded information available to the public? We have computer stations set up for anyone to come in and use. Our staff is more than happy to get you started if you need to do some research. We can also provide copies of deeds or maps via email or regular mail. Just give our associates in the Map Department a call and we will be glad to help. If you work for, or own, a company that regularly does title searches, we also offer a monthly subscription to our online search system. This allows you to look up information from the comfort of your office. The cost of this subscription is $40 per month. We are here to serve you, so call the office at 865-215-2330 if you need assistance. And don’t forget, I am available to speak at your homeowner’s association meetings or civic clubs.

Have a great week!

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.