North, South, East, West: How about a scavenger hunt?

Virtual Scavenger Hunt: Now this could be fun. Celebrate May with a social media-based scavenger hunt through Knoxville. Get details here: Smart Trips and I BIKE KNX

Sidewalks: Gov. Bill Lee has announced $10.3 million in sidewalk grants. Remember the days when legislators got to announce these things? Anyhow, there’s nothing for Knox County – but $1.4 million for LaFollette and $1 million for Clinton. Remember the days when we had a governor from Knoxville? Here’s the link.

Bug Camp: The UT Arboretum in Oak Ridge has cancelled Bug Camp for Children, originally scheduled for June 17-19. “Due to COVID-19, … not planning or hosting any events before July 31, 2020. This guideline may be extended as needed. This is a challenging time for everyone, but our top priority right now is to keep as many people as possible healthy.”

Knox County Parks & Rec: Crews are working to get playgrounds ready for whenever they’ll be open. (Probably not May.) The Cove at Concord playground surface is fully installed, and the parking lot there will be closed next Tuesday and Wednesday (weather permitting) for re-striping. Gibbs Park got its new playground surface this week, but kids are still banned. Stand at the fence and drool. Walker Springs Park gazebo and playground structures got a thorough pressure washing.

Knoxville Parks and Rec: Now accepting applications for its 2020 Challenge Grant Program, which offers grants up to $2,500 to nonprofit projects associated with public parks or recreation facilities located within city limits. Deadline to apply is Friday, June 26. Application is here.

Urban trees: The state is accepting proposals through TAEP, a program to encourage local governments to enhance city tree populations. Local governments, private non-profit organizations and educational institutions are eligible to apply. TAEP offers a cost-share program for tree planting on public property, rights-of-way and private non-profit land. Funds cover half the cost of trees and shipping, contracted planting, mulch, tree-watering bags, tree labels and acknowledgement signs. Proposals must be submitted electronically via Forestry.Nashville@tn.gov by 4:30 p.m. EDT on Monday, June 1, 2020. For assistance with developing a grant project, contact Diane Warwick at 865-617-8829 or diane.warwick@tn.gov.

Trout Unlimited: Events cancelled including Trout Adventure Camp.

River Sports is open with reduced hours and locations. Check the website here.

Appalachian Mountain Bike Association: Info here.

Navitat at Ijams Nature Center is back (in a limited sort of way). But if you’re ready to swing from ropes in the woods, come on down. Just check here first to be sure you’re compliant with the COVID-19 rules.

