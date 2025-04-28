In the beginning…

The first NFL draft was a very long down-and-out pass from the now made-for-TV spectacle, bright lights, designer suits and gold chains of emerging millionaires.

On Feb. 8, 1936, at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, professional football teams selected from a pool of only 90 players. There were no formal scouting departments, no agents and no ESPN analysts with 24-hour speculation and forecasts set in solid stone.

The first list of eligible players was compiled from newspaper sports sections, team executives visiting local colleges and recommendations from friends of coaches and front-office personnel.

With the very first pick, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Heisman Trophy winner Jay Berwanger from the University of Chicago. The star halfback and linebacker listened politely to their offer, said thanks but no thanks and opted for a career as a foam rubber salesman.

Eighty-one players were drafted. Only 24 signed contracts. Most players from the 1935 class, certainly those with degrees, chose more secure professions – that paid better.

Tailback George Cafego was the first Volunteer to earn big draft headlines. He was the No. 1 pick in 1940, by Chicago. Peyton Manning was Tennessee’s other first pick, 1998, by Indianapolis.

Center Bob Johnson was the No. 2 draft choice in 1968. He went to Cincinnati. Quarterback Heath Shuler was the third pick in 1994, by Washington. Defensive end Reggie White went No. 4 in 1984. Philadelphia did the honors.

Running back Jamal Lewis was No. 5 in 2000, to Baltimore. Eric Berry was No. 5 in 2010, to Kansas City.

Many other big names from Tennessee football history – Doug Atkins, Steve DeLong, Jack Reynolds, John Henderson, Stanley Morgan, Bert Rechichar, Antone Davis – are among the first-round picks.

***

Last week, with the football world deep into the drama, there was more talk about who didn’t get drafted early than who did. Edge rusher James Pearce became the 48th Volunteer to be selected in the first round. He went 26th, to the Atlanta Falcons.

Estimated value of his four-year rookie deal is $16,756,186, including a guaranteed signing bonus of $8,826,316.

Big money, yes, but some Vol fans were more excited about the company Pearce was keeping on draft night. Seated next to him at the celebration party was pro basketball player Rickea Jackson.

They were together at the 2024 WNBA draft when Rickea was selected No. 4 by the Los Angeles Sparks. Jackson played for the Lady Volunteers for two seasons.

Pearce said, after enduring a lot of pre-draft chatter about character flaws and questionable commitment, he’s happy the process is over.

“I love football. I feel like every team that I’ve been on, I had a great role in us winning. I feel like I’ve won with every team. Fell a little short at Tennessee but I bring a lot.”

***

Kansas City Chiefs drafted Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott with the 31st pick of the second round. His payday for past blood, sweat and tears and projections will be $7,195,580 over four years with a signing bonus of $1,873,148.

The Chiefs’ scouting report said he was highly disruptive and explosive for the Volunteers … impressive strength to go with athleticism and a relentless motor … some analysts regarded him as a bit undersized at 6-1 and 291.

I’ll buy the disruptive and explosive part. He was often the first defender across the line of scrimmage. He will win one-on-one matchups with quickness, power or leverage.

Omarr said he’s ready to hunt down some quarterbacks. Asked to describe himself as an interior pass-rusher, he said “Relentless. Unforgiving.”

***

Vol running back Dylan Sampson was picked by the Cleveland Browns, in the 4th round, 126th overall. Pro scouts said he is 200 pounds but only 5-8. Tennessee said 5-11. Everybody knows he set a bunch of records, 1,491 rushing yards last season, 820 after first contact, 22 rushing TDs.

So, why not higher? NFL supposedly doesn’t like Heupel’s offense. Tennessee RBs don’t do what NFL RBs have to do. Vols don’t earn a living as outside runners. Heupel uses screens to wide receivers to attack the perimeters.

Whispers: Sampson lost four fumbles in the second half of the 2024 season – Alabama, Mississippi State, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

***

The draft story of Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders would have been a comedy if it hadn’t been so sad. Months ago, because of his famous father, ESPN propagandist Mel Kiper promoted Shedeur as the top quarterback, a sure first-round pick. Pro scouts, careful not to speak too loudly, said he wasn’t that good.

Thirty-two players were first-day draftees. Sanders was disappointed. His name wasn’t called during two more rounds. He was shocked. Kiper was appalled that NFL general managers couldn’t see what he so clearly saw.

“It’s non-sensical … ridiculous.”

President Donald Trump had a question and an opinion.

“What is wrong with NFL owners, are they stupid?”

Mr. President said daddy Deion Sanders was a great player, very good coach, streetwise and smart.

“Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has phenomenal genes and is all set for greatness.”

Why the traumatic slide? Debate about Shedeur’s demeanor and whether he is coachable surfaced after multiple conversations with league personnel.

“The worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life,” an anonymous NFL assistant coach said. “He’s so entitled.

“He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”

Cruel and unfair treatment: Sanders got a “you are next” fake call allegedly from the New Orleans Saints.

Sounds like 10 seconds of happiness were crushed. The NFL is investigating.

The heartbreak finally ended in the fifth round, pick No. 144. The Jimmy and Dee Haslam team, the Browns, rescued the perishing. Controversy followed.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry clapped politely. Facial expressions were blank when the pick was announced. Critics concluded team leaders didn’t really want the quarterback.

Somebody had twisted somebody’s arm.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers or even the President. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com

