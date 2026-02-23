On the general subject of Tennessee football, a reader offered part of a Bible verse, Isaiah 11:6, “and a little child shall lead them.”

No, no, said I, don’t go there, out of context, maybe sacrilegious. That line is related to lambs and lions and peace on Earth, not quarterbacks.

She said she would rethink her thought. I said I would move on.

Didn’t happen. Deep thinking about Tennessee quarterbacks made me late for lunch.

Knox County Chancery Court, on Friday past, convinced Josh Heupel that he will have another new one in September. He’s been having a lot of new quarterbacks lately – Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton, Nico, Joey – but still has a job. He can coach. His five-year record, the one that counts, is 24-16 against Southeastern Conference foes.

A serious challenge awaits, nine league games, toughest schedule in Tennessee football history. Aguilar would have been the safest approach. Sorry about that.

Six weeks ago, Tennessee did not appear definitive about the QB situation. Maybe leadership believed Joey would be cleared for another season.

From a distance, the Vols seemed sort of interested in adding experience. They made offers but no real impact at the top of the transfer portal. Maybe they were not aggressive for fear of losing one of their youngsters. Maybe they got a late start because they were under orders not to tamper.

Heupel did make a late bid for former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson. To me, that said the coaches weren’t totally confident in what they had.

As things stand, the offensive leader for the Volunteers is to be determined. At the controls will be redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, star recruit from Brentwood Academy who mostly watched last season; or even higher ranked signee Faizon Brandon of Greensboro; or the wild card, Colorado transfer Ryan Staub.

I think the quarterbacks are very different. George, the 6-6 thin man, has been a student in the Heupel system for more than a year. He projects as a drop-back passer. He is an athlete, certainly not a statue, but he probably won’t be a regular running threat. He might be a champion.

Faizon supposedly has a bit more potential. He was a dynamic force in high school. Alas, he missed almost all his senior season with a thumb injury. That did not interrupt his memorization of the Tennessee playbook.

Ryan has more experience. He has actually started a couple or three college games. He survived three campaigns under Prime Time, Deion Sanders. That was a maturing process.

Staub, from Stevenson Ranch, California, in the Los Angeles area, appeared in 12 games for the Buffs. He has a strong arm, has played in a spread offense and is capable of making quick decisions.

Right about now is a good time to tell you the main man for the Volunteers might actually be running back DeSean Bishop. Time and Texas will tell.

We have learned the hard way that young quarterbacks’ performances almost always depend on the supporting cast, starting with the offensive line and ability to protect.

Next question is can receivers beat coverage, catch the football and scamper?

After that is whether the running attack is good enough to split the focus on the quarterback. Bishop was very good but the net result was down from the previous year.

If the defense is improved, that might mean the young quarterback and his best buddies wouldn’t have to produce 40 points each Saturday to win.

The forthcoming spring practice figures to be more intense than usual. I am surprised Dr. Danny isn’t selling tickets. Perhaps sneak peeks by big donors will provide sufficient returns.

MacIntyre will undoubtedly get the first snap. Who is No. 1 for the spring game will be a landmark. Who improves how much during the summer will be relevant. That will include how much strength and bulk George can add.

Read all about August when it gets here. That will be about future wins and losses. Don’t blink. You might miss something.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com