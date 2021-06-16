New principal at Carter Elementary

Amelia Baker has been appointed principal of Carter Elementary School effective July 2021. Baker joined Knox County Schools in 2010 as a counselor at Central High.

She previously worked as a teacher at Maryville City Schools and Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools.

She began her career in administration in 2012 as an assistant principal at South-Doyle Middle School and later as assistant principal at Northwest Middle. She served as assistant principal at Pleasant Ridge before being named interim principal in December 2018 and subsequently, the permanent principal, a position she currently serves.

Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Maryville College, a master’s degree in school counseling from the University of Tennessee and an education specialist degree in educational administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.

She replaces Dr. Anne Riley who served as principal at Carter Elementary for one year after working as an assistant principal at Lonsdale and Carter.

Mitchell Cox was named supervisor of employee relations, creating an opening for principal at Cedar Bluff Elementary.

Douglas Shover will become director of facilities management effective June 2021. He is an architect who has worked locally with The Lewis Group Architects for 20 years.