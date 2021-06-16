Cedar Bluff principal moves downtown

Mitchell Cox has been appointed supervisor of employee relations effective July 2021. Cox joined Knox County Schools in 2017 as principal of Halls Elementary School. In 2019, he was named principal of Cedar Bluff Elementary, where he currently serves.

He taught seven years at Sullivan North High School before becoming a teacher and administrative assistant at Innovation Academy of Northeast Tennessee in 2012.

He began his career in administration the following year as an assistant principal at Sullivan Central High School and served as principal of Indian Springs Elementary School.

Cox holds a bachelor’s degree in history from East Tennessee State University, a master’s degree in curriculum, instruction and assessment from Walden University, and an educational leadership license from Union College.

Also announced this week were Amelia Baker, the new principal of Carter Elementary School. She currently serves as principal at Pleasant Ridge Elementary.

Douglas Shover will become director of facilities management effective June 2021. He is an architect who has worked locally with The Lewis Group Architects for 20 years.