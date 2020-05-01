New playground surfaces ahead

Life goes on and while kids are banned from playgrounds at Knox County parks, new surfaces are being installed. “The plan is to begin resurfacing all the playgrounds, but please be patient. It’s going to take time to do them all,” Facebook posting by Parks & Rec on April 28.

UT Gardens: Planting natives: Home garden bootcamp, 6-8 Tuesday (5/12) Zoom class, participants will be sent a direct link to attend. Attract birds or discourage meddling mammals. Native plants have evolved to support wildlife and withstand wildlife pressure. Special emphasis on typical home settings such as thin soil, close neighbors and small beds in sun or shade. Instructors: Cathy Carpenter, Janie Bitner, Dr. Lynn Carlson and Vicki Smith. Preregister here.

Spring sports, administered by Knox County Parks & Rec, are postponed until further notice. According to a Facebook post, those who preregistered should contact their league’s commissioner. Parks & Rec does not register youth league athletes nor collect registration fees. Most league commissioners have a plan in place to refund or defer money to the fall season.

Trout Unlimited: Events cancelled including Trout Adventure Camp.

River Sports is open for business with reduced hours and locations. Check the website here. Rental items include canoes, kayaks, bikes (electric, mountain or greenway) and camping equipment. Info or phone 865-523-0066.

Appalachian Mountain Bike Association: Info here.

Navitat at Ijams Nature Center has closed temporarily and hopes to reopen around May 10.

Knox Birds: has invited Ron Hoff to speak Wednesday, May 6, 6:45-8:45 p.m. about his recent trip to Australia. UT Ag campus, Veterinary Medicine Building, Room 118, 255 EJ Chapman Drive. Park in lot S66. Visitors are welcomed. Info: knoxbirds.org.

