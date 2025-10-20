This upcoming week is National Estate Planning Awareness Week (NEPAW), and it’s a time to reflect on how each of us can care for the people and causes we love most.

At Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, we’re proud to celebrate the power of community and the people who shape it, and we are honored to introduce the A.R. Johnson Legacy Society, named in tribute to longtime supporter Rick Johnson, whose unwavering dedication to fighting hunger has left a lasting mark on our work.

As he once shared: “I have a deep and abiding belief that because we are meant to live in community and care for each other, we are to feed each other when any one of us is at risk of going hungry. We are not to ask anything other than ‘How can I help you to be fed?’ Second Harvest is at the heart of that kind of caring for those in need.” –Rick Johnson

Rick’s vision reflects what we all hope to create for the future: a legacy of compassion and care.

KnoxTNToday is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and you can too through donations or volunteering as an individual or a group.

Follow Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram.