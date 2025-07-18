Coming next Monday, July 21, is National Craft for Your Local Shelters Day! One of the most common questions we are asked is what can I make and donate? Each shelter has their own unique needs and storage so it’s very important so make sure what you’re making can actually be used.

What crafts will my local Humane Society, Tennessee Valley love? Easy! We love cat scratchers made from cardboard, yarn pom poms and snuffle mats of various styles. The most important thing to remember is to avoid making ones with plastic or metal.

How do I make them? Great question! All of these items have detailed guides on YouTube. Just search “DIY” with which craft you would like to make and voila! I look forward to seeing all of your creations! (one example: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SyFeEaH3SRA)

Pet tip of the week: Check the ingredients list of any food you feed your dog for “birch sugar.” This is a new term being used for xylitol, a sugar substitute which is highly toxic to dogs. It is commonly found in sugar-free peanut butters.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the state of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501(c)(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: info@humanesocietytennessee.org or 865-573-9675. Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

