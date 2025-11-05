Celebrate National Adoption Month with Harmony Family Center. With more than 8,000 children in foster care across Tennessee, their work has never been more vital.

This year, Harmony has completed 324 adoptions to date. That’s 324 children who have found permanency, stability, and love. Each story is a reminder of what’s possible when communities come together to support children and families.

Learn more about the difference made together in 2025 through the Harmony Impact Report.

