Music online and movies in pods on tap this weekend

This Friday and Saturday, the 51st Jubilee Festival goes live on Facebook. The event, originally scheduled for March 2020, will be presented online only. The festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Join the Facebook group here to participate. For more info, go here.

This weekend features Movie Night at The Mill & Mine. On Friday, Nov. 20, they will show The Big Lebowski and on Saturday, Nov. 21, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Indoor and outdoor pods are set up to practice social distancing while still having a great view of the big screen. Cost is $5 per person. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the film starting at 7:30. For more information or to make reservations go here.

For info on other events or to shop the online holiday sale, contact the Arts & Culture Alliance.