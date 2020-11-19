Grainger County loses church, business leader

The longtime owner of Edde Chevrolet in Rutledge has died. Mr. Uriel William Edde Jr., 90, continued working until three weeks before his death.

An excerpt: Mr. Edde was known for being a people person and a hard worker. He began his career by selling automobiles and Frigidaire appliances in Roane County in the 1950s. This was just after he completed a stint in the Army and was at a time when dealerships offered both cars and household items. In selling, he found his niche. He did so well that within a few short years he was able to open his namesake dealership in Rutledge, which he and his son managed together. Even though he had an office at the dealership, he preferred to sit at a desk he placed in the front corner of the showroom. From there he could wave to cars that passed on Rutledge Pike and talk to everyone that came onto the lot or into the building. He loved conversing and finding common ground with people. This served him well as a salesman but he also “meant it.” He remembered the names and stories of the people he met over the years and he kept his promises to them.

Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.