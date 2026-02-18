Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl, the academic tournament showcasing students from 44 high schools across East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky, is now in its 42nd season.

New episodes will air weekdays at 5:30 p.m. ET on East Tennessee PBS here through March 19, 2026.

Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl features students from public, private, parochial, and home schools in Anderson, Blount, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, McMinn, Monroe, Roane, Scott, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties in Tennessee, as well as Whitley County in Kentucky.

Each game is a single-elimination match. Winning teams advance through the bracket until the final two compete in the championship game for the Frank Miller Memorial Trophy and a cash stipend.

Winners in Bold Type

2/11: Carter High School vs Halls High School

2/12: Gibbs High School vs Science Hill High School

2/13: Maryville High School A vs Rockwood High School

2/16: Oneida High School vs Roane County High School

2/17: J Frank White Academy vs L&N STEM Academy

Competing Wednesday, February 18 – Tuesday, February 24

2/18: Knoxville West High School vs Webb School

2/19: Cedar Springs Homeschool vs Corbin KY High School

2/20: Morristown West High School vs Webb School

2/23: Farragut High School vs. Knoxville Catholic High School

2/24: Grace Christian Academy vs Hardin Valley Academy

Watch each episode here.

The “Smart Sixteen” will begin on February 27, 2026.

