Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, 7301 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 has created a unique idea by teaming up with the Dude Perfect crew (website and YouTube) to launch the Dude Perfect ‘Perfect Pack’ – a meal box packed with the group’s signature interactive challenges.

Launching on March 8, 2025, this limited-time collaboration is a creative take on transforming family dining into a playful experience. Here’s what’s inside the ‘Perfect Pack’:

Four customizable Mooyah cheeseburgers with toppings on the side to make every burger unique

Family-sized hand-cut fries

Two Little Moo handspun shakes

A one-of-a-kind Dude Perfect trick-shot box, packed with challenges that bring a new level of fun to the family dinner table.

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes is open seven days a week 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.