Tuesday at 12:30 is a very busy time at the new Metro Diner at 6546 Clinton Hwy. Full parking lot, people waiting to be seated, waitresses buzzing around like bees at a hive means the Dining Duo almost left as soon as we arrived!

Just as we were thinking about having another fast-food lunch, our names were taken with a promise of no more than a 15-to-20-minute wait. (Yeah, right) But, wait, we did, not for the promised 15 to 20 minutes, but for less than 10 minutes.

Our drinks arrived, order taken and our starters arrived within another 10. We were happily eating our main courses soon after. Everything was hot, fresh and delicious even at this record setting pace that at first seemed an impossibility.

So, what did we order? Following our starter of cheese fries, which were loaded with cheese, bacon and fried jalapeños, Duo One enjoyed the Loaded Angus Burger Bowl which was seasoned fries, topped with a large burger patty, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, chopped pickles and their special sauce. You can request a gluten free bun but you will never miss it with the fries taking its place. The special sauce lives up to its name!

Duo Two chose Fish and Chips with fries and coleslaw. The fish was hot and crispy with coleslaw and fries the perfect choices to make the meal unforgettable.

Desserts were Cookie Butter Bread Pudding and Apple Cobbler which we had to get ‘to go’ because we were so full, but there was no way we could pass them up, and we were both glad that we didn’t, a Metro Diner midnight snack!

Metro Diner is clean and homey, with friendly servers and quick service offering vegan and vegetarian items.

Don’t miss this new “gem” in Knoxville like we almost did. It would be a real loss.

The Metro Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. with plans to extend to dinner hours in the future.

Dining Duo is looking for the “hidden gem eateries “where the locals fill the breakfast and lunch hour; those local haunts tucked into the out of way or right on the way places missed in the hustle and bustle of the day. Email us your recommendations at knoxtndiningduo@gmail.com.

Editor’s note: Metro Diner received a 100 on a recent health inspection report according to a Knox County Health Department records.

