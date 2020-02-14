Memorial service Feb. 29 for longtime prosecutor

The legal community notes the passing of longtime assistant district attorney William Harrison “Bill” Crabtree, 77, who died Feb. 9 after suffering from Lewy Body Dementia.

“Bill Crabtree’s passing leaves a great void in the legal community. His legacy reaches far beyond Knox County. Personally, he was like a father to me, and I will miss him dearly,” said Attorney Gen. Charme Allen.

A native of Loudon County, Mr. Crabtree obtained degrees from MTSU and UT Law. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for four years and taught school briefly. He worked for 40 years at the attorney general’s office and prosecuted cases ranging from public drunkenness to murder. He was recognized statewide for his work in education, particularly prosecutor training.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. John’s Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Ave., with reception following in the Great Hall. Find additional obituary information here.