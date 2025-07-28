It’s time for another Second Harvest staff spotlight! Meet Wyatt Parton who has been serving East Tennessee as a staff member of Second Harvest since 2017 — 8 years! — and currently works as our inventory control coordinator.

In this role, he assists with inventory control management and audit preparation, and collaborates with all other departments at the food bank.

Fun facts about Wyatt:

He enjoys counting his inventory numbers!

Of course, his main joy is spending time with his wife and daughter.

His team members enjoy his sense of humor.

