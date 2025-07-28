Girl Scouts donated 3,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this past Friday at the drive-through 2025 School Mania event.

The back-to-school event organized by the Knox County Mayor’s Office was made a little sweeter as Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians gave a box of cookies to families picking up school supplies for the school year, including notebooks, flashcards, scissors, pencils and crayons.

The effort helps families save money while preparing for the academic year and provides an opportunity for the Girl Scouts to offer a treat and a taste of Girl Scouting to kids and families

