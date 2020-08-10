Meet the five new Brickey Bears

Brickey-McCloud Elementary School has added five new teachers:

Becky Arrowood is new to Knox County Schools. She will teach fourth grade.

Erin Cureton is a new teacher, teaching resource/special ed.

Michelle Finchum moved to Brickey-McCloud from First Baptist Academy. She is teaching second grade.

Lauren Roberts is a new fourth grade teacher at Brickey-McCloud.

Emily Swearingen is a school librarian.

School administrators are Megan O’Dell, principal; Kate Roovers and Wes Adcock, assistant principals.