The Volunteer State of Tennessee may not always come out on top against our Bluegrass State rivals in Kentucky sports — but we can certainly claim one victory: when Kentucky native Jyoti Brummerstedt’s parents chose Tennessee as their home.

Jyoti’s parents immigrated to the United States from India by way of Germany and Canada, where they both earned multiple college degrees. Her father received two master’s degrees in engineering disciplines and later earned a doctorate, while her mother achieved a master’s degree in psychology.

After settling in Chattanooga, Jyoti’s father began a long career with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), where he worked for decades before retiring.

Their move to Tennessee allowed Jyoti a stable and fulfilling childhood. She graduated from the Chattanooga School for the Arts and Sciences. She went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, completing extensive coursework in the sciences.

Jyoti’s passion for helping others drew her to the medical field early on. During high school and college, she volunteered in the neonatal unit at Erlanger Hospital and later as a surgical technician at Memorial Hospital. These experiences inspired her to pursue a rewarding career spanning over 20 years in the medical and pharmaceutical field, working for companies such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer. Jyoti successfully launched numerous products across various disease states, ranging from cancer and infertility treatments to testosterone therapies, earning multiple awards for her performance and dedication.

A new opportunity brought Jyoti to Knoxville, where she joined a start-up oncology company covering a five-state territory and supporting patients experiencing chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. After three years in this role, Jyoti and her husband, Steve, were blessed with twins. She decided to step back from travel to focus on her family.

Today, Jyoti continues to combine her passion for healthcare with her heart for service as a Medicare Insurance Specialist with Humana. In this role, she helps and guides individuals as they navigate the often-confusing world of Medicare and choose plans that best fit their unique needs.

Jyoti is married to Steve Brummerstedt, director of real estate dispositions and market analyst for Regal Cinemas. Together, they are the proud parents of active teenage twins who attend Sacred Heart Cathedral School.

As part of the Bearden Rotary Club’s “Know Your Rotarian” segment, fellow member Dick Hinton shared four facts about Jyoti — three truths and one lie:

Three Truths and a LIE

As a surgical tech, she once assisted in a breast reduction surgery on a 13-year-old girl

Her mother was a serious musician, particularly on the Sitar (pronounced sithar’); in the mid-1970s, her mother studied for a month with famous Indian musician Ravi Shankar.

She has an identical twin; when she was 2 years old, their mother entered her and her sister into a “Twins” beauty contest in Beaverdam, Kentucky … and they won!

She has created, designed and arranged the popular photo area at the Convention Center for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s annual Fantasy of Trees, where tens of thousands of treasured memories have been made.

Jyoti’s volunteer spirit has led her to many diverse opportunities. One unforgettable memory was having to leave the operating room as she was assisting in a breast reduction for a 13-year-old girl. Another memorable opportunity happens a week before Thanksgiving at the Knoxville Convention Center for Fantasy of Trees, where she creates, designs and arranges the photo area for treasured pictures to be taken.

Of course, she understands how treasured pictures are since she and her twin sister have several from when they won the “Twins” beauty contest in Beaverdam.

Now you know the ‘lie’: Jyoti’s mom never studied with Ravi Shankar — though she was indeed a talented musician!

Jyoti recommends joining the Bearden Rotary Club for the opportunities to network and fellowship with other community members.

