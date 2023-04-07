Medicine takeback at Fountain City Food City

Food City has teamed with the Metro Drug Coalition to sponsor a “takeback” of prescription drugs on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fountain City Food City store, 4806 N. Broadway, Knoxville. Bring your unused, unwanted or expired drugs including syringes, sharps and expired Narcan. No questions asked.

Food City opened its 50th in-store Starbucks café on April 3. This was at Morristown and company president Steven Smith was there for the ribbon-cutting.

Irwin Food City Bass Tournament: Registration is open online for the 34th annual event to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. Co-sponsor is Judge Tim Irwin, former University of Tennessee and NFL football standout. The event will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Tellico Boat Ramp in Lenoir City. Details and registration at FoodCityFishing.com/.

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Food City continues to hire for full- or part-time jobs, entry-level or skilled positions. Interested candidates can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.