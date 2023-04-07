Fast electric vehicle charging comes to Bean Station

Drivers who live, work or travel through Bean Station in Grainger County now have another convenient option for charging their electric vehicles. A newly installed site offers fast charging along U.S. Highway 11W, at the shopping center in the 1100 and 1200 blocks that contains at least two eateries, a gym and a discount store.

Appalachian Electric Cooperative hosted its dedication of the charging station on April 5, celebrating its partnership with Seven States Power Corporation, Tennessee Valley Authority and Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation. This site is officially part of the TVA/TDEC Fast Charge Network, which aims to upgrade major travel corridors across TVA’s seven-state region. It’s part of the even broader initiative of the National Electric Highway Coalition. The AEC serves nearly 50,000 members in portions of Grainger, Jefferson, Hamblen, Hawkins and Sevier counties.

AEC’s general manager, Josh Compton, said, “AEC moved quickly to participate in Fast Charge TN, because we recognize some of our members will choose to purchase an EV at some point. We want to make it easy for those members to charge their EVs and at the same time, enjoy the environmental and economic benefits of electric transportation. The funding from TVA and TDEC makes it possible to add fast chargers in our community by providing 80% of the project cost. This charging location does more than charge cars – it connects Bean Station to the Fast Charge Network and plays an important role in putting our region on the leading edge of the new electric economy.”

The site utilizes popular ChargePoint technology, and customers will need the app that connects to that network. AEC says the site will cost 42 cents per kilowatt-hour to use. Seven States confirms these EV chargers work at a peak charge rate of 62.5 kilowatts for two cars or 125 kilowatts for a single car.

“At TVA we’ve moved far beyond connecting communities with power lines,” said Cindy Herron, vice president of TVA EnergyRight. “Today, EVs use our clean, low-cost, reliable electricity to connect communities and commerce across our region. Taking a leadership role in EV charging infrastructure allows TVA to save drivers money and attract good jobs and tourism – all powered by electricity from TVA and your local power company.”

Anne Brock is marketing coordinator for SolarAlliance.com at 865-221-8349