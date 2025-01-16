Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the snow over the weekend, whatever that may look like. We definitely took advantage of the weather with the youngsters around my house with lots of sledding and snowmen. Even with the uncanny weather for these parts, things picked up a little with the first full week of the new year. A total of 1,187 new documents were put on the records in the Register’s Office for Knox County. This is a bit over 200 additional recordings than the week that brought us into 2025.

As for the sales side of real estate, 157 warranty deeds were recorded on land worth a cumulative $112.39 million. This reflects nearly $10 million more in value on roughly 20 less recordings in comparison to the week prior. This is in part due to the additional high value transfer with a total of six properties selling for $1 million or more.

The largest sale of the week exceeded the week prior by over $5 million coming in at a whopping $28.151 million. That sale was for the 7.25-acre complex of The Park at Fountain City apartment homes. S2 Park at Fountain City LLC purchased the property from MFC – 2116 Adair LLC on Monday.

The second largest transfer of the week was another apartment complex off Tillery Drive. North Park Apartments changed hands, a nearly 10-acre complex not far off the Clinton Highway exit off Interstate 275. MFC – 5237 Tillery LLC sold the property to S2 North Park LLC for a total of $12.477 million.

Next, we have another pair of high value transfers in West Knoxville. Shannondale Health Care Center and Shannondale Wellpark Rehab which sit side by side on Middlebrook Pike both changed hands. The Health Care Center transferred from KNOXVILLE PROPCO I, LLC TO 7424 MIDDLEBROOK PIKE TN LLC for a total of $7.613 million. For nearly the same ticket, Wellpark Rehab sold from WELLPARK PROPCO, LLC to MIDDLEBROOK PIKE TN LLC at $7.542 million.

Not too far from the Shannondale health and rehab buildings, a commercial property sold on the north side of the railroad at Ebenezer Road. Colony Village, which is within the residential area of the Colonies Condos, sold for $2.55 million. ASP Barbee Lane LLC purchased the property from Centurion Venture II.

About fifteen minutes further west, our last million-dollar transfer occurred off Pellissippi Parkway. Roughly 12 and a quarter acre sold for $1.65 million off Sherrill Boulevard. 434 Sellers Lane LLC purchased the plot from Dead Horse Lake Development LLC.

On the flip side of the coin, 227 mortgages were recorded on trust deeds financing an aggregate $70.68 million worth of land. This mirrors the week prior which had 234 recordings and a total value of $72.97 million. In sum, there were only five trust deeds recorded with a value of $1 million or more. Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. funded the largest loan of the week at $3.75 million. Centurion Venture II backed the second largest mortgage at $2.040 and Pinnacle Bank came in after that with a trust deed valued at $1.925 million. Third Coast Bank was next at $1.713 million and Hearthside Bank Corporation rounded out the high-value mortgages at $1.170 million.

Our year-to-date figures chart has been updated starting with the new year:

If you need information or documentation concerning real property in Knox County, please do not hesitate to reach out to us in the Register's Office. Also, if you haven't heard yet, we have a FREE Property Fraud Alert program in place for all homeowners in Knox County.

Have a great weekend! Nick

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.