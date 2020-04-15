Max Ramsey contributed mightily

Max Ramsey, 85, passed away two day before his birthday. He was a familiar figure in Knoxville and an honorary Cherokee.

He received the East Tennessee Historical Society’s lifetime achievement award in 2013. The tribute read: “Max Ramsey has spent a lifetime preserving and interpreting East Tennessee history for the benefit of today and future generations. In roles at regional, state and national levels, his work has included serving as cultural resources officer with the Tennessee Valley Authority, being a founding member of the National Trail of Tears Association, an ambassador of the Cherokee Nation in Oklahoma, a member of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians, and service on numerous boards, including Ramsey House Plantation and Sequoyah Birthplace Museum.

Mr. Ramsey had a 32-year career with TVA as coordinator of recreation interests and as head of the agency’s Cultural Resources Program. He attended Lincoln Memorial University and served in the U.S. Army before moving to Knoxville. He served on the board of the Historic Ramsey House in East Knox County and did extensive volunteer work with the Eastern Band of Cherokees. Additional obituary information is here.