The KCMG Garden Classroom: ‘How to Plant a Tree,’ will be held on Saturday, November 8, 10 a.m. to noon, at the Knoxville Botanical Gardens and Arboretum, 2743 Wimple Avenue. Those attending will learn proper methods for planting trees and participate in a tree-planting event. Refreshments will be provided, along with a raffle at the event’s conclusion.

Garden and plant questions: Master Gardener Cid Letsinger will answer garden and plant questions on Saturday, November 15, 10 a.m. – noon at the Norwood Branch Library, 1110 Merchant Dr.

KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501 (c) (3), is a joint program of the University of Tennessee and Tennessee State University Cooperative Extension Services.

Nancy Howell is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and is the spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardener.

