Maryville resident was descendant of Cades Cove family

Oliver Clyde Roberts Jr., 79, passed away on April 3 at Blount Memorial Hospital. His obituary lists many family members and friends. It also gives a glimpse into the character of this Blount County resident.

Clyde Jr., as he was known, was a direct descendant of the Oliver family of Cades Cove. His grandmother Roberts was one of the Oliver sisters who were raised on the Tipton-Shields farm. He was also one of two active members of Cades Cove Primitive Baptist Church before it was turned over to the National Park.

Mr. Roberts retired from the Aluminum Company of America after 42 years working as a master electrician. He was a member of the 25-year Alcoa Club and a graduate of Everett High School. He liked southern gospel music, Tennessee football, golf and his grandkids.

Because of the global pandemic, a funeral service will not be held. But his family promised a celebration of life “at a later date because he would have loved getting together with family and friends.” Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, represented the Roberts family.