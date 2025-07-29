With more than 70 programs of study already part of the Maryville College curriculum, administrators and faculty members have announced additions to the course catalog that give Scots even more program of study options.

At the same time, the new academic concentrations — Biomedical Sciences; a new Interdisciplinary major designed to allow students to craft their own unique areas of academic concentration, in addition to a new track, or specialized focus, for an existing degree (a mental health track for American Sign Language and Deaf Studies); a licensure path for ASL and Deaf Studies that provides graduates with a license to teach in the state of Tennessee; and new minors in finance and event management and design — will continue to be anchored by the College’s liberal arts framework, said Dr. Liz Perry-Sizemore, vice president and dean of the College.

Upon approval by the Academic Life Council, a majority of the faculty members and the MC Board of Directors, all of the new programs of study will be open to enrollment by prospective students beginning in August, with the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

ASL and Deaf Studies with Licensure major

The Tennessee Department of Education approved the licensure track for the ASL and Deaf Studies major earlier this month, the approval means that Maryville College will be the first private institution to offer ASL licensure in the South, said Stephanie Proctor, assistant professor of ASL at Maryville College.

ASL and Deaf Studies (Mental Health track) major

As with the licensure track, the new mental health area of focus will take the ASL and Deaf Studies program and combine it with elements of psychology to produce future providers and advocates of mental health care for the Deaf community.

The need, Proctor said, is great: For almost two decades, the National Association of the Deaf (NAD) and other advocacy organizations have called for greater access to “mental health services that are both culturally affirming and linguistically accessible for Deaf individuals.”

According to the description of the new program of study, ASL and Deaf Studies majors with a mental health focus directly address the gap in providers of such care, although it’s not only for future clinicians, Proctor said. Through class work and hands-on training, graduates of the ASL and Deaf Studies (Mental Health Track) program will be trained how to “remove barriers and promote equity in health services, creating professionals who are well-prepared for entry-level roles in social services and behavioral health or for graduate programs in counseling, social work and psychology,” according to the course description.

Biomedical Sciences

Offered as both a bachelor of arts (BA) and a bachelor of science (BS), the new degree program in Biomedical Sciences evolved out of a need for a more specialized degree path for students whose career desires weren’t adequately met by existing course offerings, according to Dr. Jennifer Brigati, professor of biology and chair of the Division of Natural Sciences.

As with other degree programs that offer both BS and BA options, a bachelor of arts in Biomedical Sciences will require fewer science courses than a BS. While both only require one semester of Organic Chemistry, Brigati said, the BS option requires Biochemistry and two additional physical science or math courses. In contrast, the BA allows students to choose between Biochemistry and Animal Physiology and does not require any additional physical science or math courses. Ultimately, according to the course description, by combining existing course offerings in biology, chemistry and exercise science to create the major, it will prepare students for health science fields and clinical work after graduation.

Interdisciplinary major

Also available beginning this fall: The new Interdisciplinary major will be an effective program of study for potential students who fall in love with MC, despite not finding a path for their specific areas of academic interest.

Students interested in an Interdisciplinary major begin the process by obtaining proposal forms from the Registrar’s office and preparing them before meeting with faculty members in both the major and secondary (and, in some cases, tertiary) areas of specialization to discuss the proposals and receive approval. The proposals will then be submitted to the College’s Individualized Study Committee for consideration.

Event Management and Design minor

As the College’s Hospitality and Regional Identity program continues to grow, a new minor in event management and design is the latest offering under the College’s hospitality banner.

Consisting of a minimum of 18 hours in business and related fields, the new minor will give students a well-rounded education in event planning and promotion that pairs well with pre-existing majors like art or health and wellness promotion, May said.

Finance minor

In crafting a rationale for proposing the new finance minor, professors in the Division of Social Sciences pointed out it would “provide students an opportunity to acquire essential financial knowledge and skills that are in high demand across various fields, while also being personally practical. Students will explore key areas of finance, including investment strategies, corporate finance, financial markets and risk management, while sharpening their analytical and critical thinking abilities.”

The new minor — again, not available for pairing with the College’s Finance/Accounting major because of too much overlap — will be available starting this fall and will consist of 18 hours in business and related fields.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.