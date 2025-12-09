Mary McDonald is composer-in-residence at Carson-Newman

Mary McDonald, award-winning composer who graduated from Carson-Newman in 1978, will serve as composer-in-residence in the university’s music department.

McDonald is well-known in the field of sacred music. With a career spanning over 40 years, her songs appear in the catalogs of every major publisher of church music. More than 1,700 compositions through anthems, seasonal musicals and keyboard collections testify to her significant contribution to church music.

“I have seen the joy and passion for the Lord that Mary brings to everything she does,” said Dr. Chris Headley, music department chair. “Her willingness to accept this appointment is a gift to the Carson-Newman community, particularly our students, who will have the unique experience of being able to interact directly with the composer of the music they perform.”

McDonald said she is “absolutely thrilled and honored” by the appointment. “Everyone who knows me knows the special place in my heart for this institution and foundation of music learning established by the faculty and students placed in my path. I’m excited to share my gift and faith journey with current students and be an encourager to them as well.”

McDonald’s career was marked by a music milestone when she was named the first woman president of the Southern Baptist Church Music Conference. She also served 36 years as accompanist for the Tennessee Men’s Chorale, touring internationally to Brazil, England, Wales and Italy.

She served for more than 20 years as senior music editor for The Lorenz Corporation in Dayton, Ohio. McDonald has performed multiple times on the grand stage of Carnegie Hall. She returns in December for her fourth visit with the world premiere of her composition, “GLORIA.”

McDonald and her husband, Brian, reside in Dandridge. They are former residents of Fountain City where Mary played piano at Central Baptist Church and Brian, an architect, designed the logo that marked the north entrance to Fountain City Park.

Central High students organize parade

And speaking of Fountain City, students from Central High School have taken leadership roles in the annual Christmas Parade, held Saturday, December 6, 2025. See video here.

The parade was suspended for several years because of conflicts over closing Broadway.

The revised route, now in its second year, sets off from Gresham Middle School, crosses Broadway and makes its way to Central High School. With plenty of parking at both ends and standing room galore on Essary Road and Hotel Street, the new route is better – and safer – and it chews up Broadway traffic for 15 minutes instead of two hours.

The Central students handled social media, secured sponsors and coordinated operations.

“Their work hasn’t just brought the parade to life; it’s helped shape a new tradition rooted in pride, service and hometown spirit,” said an adult organizer.

Funds raised through parade sponsors and events will support Operation Santa at Central High and Gresham Middle, ensuring local students and families in need receive gifts and essential items this holiday season.

Presented by Modern Woodmen, TMG Pits and Creative Structures and organized through the Fountain City Business and Professional Association, the parade was hosted at the grandstand by Beth Haynes, television news anchor. See the student website here.

Richard Tumblin would be proud.

Karns announces float winners

And speaking of parades, the Karns Christmas Parade was a hit on Saturday, December 6, as well. Karns Fair Board runs the parade as well as the fair.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone being a part of our small-town holiday celebration,” posted a fair board member. “Whether you volunteered, participated or just attended, Thank You and Merry Christmas from the Karns Fair Board.”

And the winners are …

Best Community Entry – The East TN Bucketeers

Best Youth Entry – Karns Youth Sports Cheerleaders

Best Business Entry – AZ Rag

Best Christmas Spirit – Karns High School Fightin’ Beaver Marching Band

Best Christmas Spirit 2 – Contact care line

Winner of the “Battle of the Schools” trophy – Grace Christian Academy

New leader for Karns Community Club

And speaking of Karns, the Karns Community Club (KCC) hosted its annual Christmas Potluck Dinner last week. Carolyn Greenwood posted: “There was plenty of delicious food and lots of good people who care about our community and who have done so much to serve it. There was also a lot of laughter, good conversation and door prizes!”

Don Gordon was recognized with a plaque for his more than 17 years of service as the KCC’s president, a position that Brent Howell will fill starting in January. Nancy Gordon was also recognized for all of her support for the KCC – both directly (such as when she would help run the Country Store at the Karns Fair) and indirectly through understanding the need for Don’s time to lead the KCC.

For those who may not be familiar with the club, the Karns Community Club is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which was formed in 1954, with its purpose being “To inform and unite for progress.” In its early years, there were competitions between various communities, and Karns won many awards for its activities and accomplishments. The group continues to do a lot of good for the community and continues to be “Dedicated to the Preservation of Community, Quality of Life and Beaver Creek in the Historic Karns Area,” Greenwood said.

For more information, go to KarnsCommunityClub.info or come to a meeting on the first Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the KCC Center at 7708 Oak Ridge Hwy. If you live in Karns, you are already a member and there are no membership dues.

Town of Farragut to dedicate nine-court pickleball complex

And speaking of pickleball,

The town of Farragut will cut the ribbon on a new nine-court pickleball complex at Mayor Bob Leonard Park (301 Watt Road) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 16. The pickleball complex is in the southwest corner of the park and parking for the event is at the Harrison Road entrance to the park.

The complex includes lights, fencing, a shade structure and a paved entrance from Harrison Road with two accessible parking spaces. The complex was built to accommodate the fastest growing sport in America and it was placed to have minimal impact on neighborhoods. The courts at McFee Park are now strictly dedicated to tennis, a much quieter racquet sport.

Christmas music and hot chocolate will be served.

Rural Metro Fire unveils newest fire engine in Rocky Hill Parade

And speaking of fire trucks …

Rural Metro Fire was honored to showcase its new fire engine to the Rocky Hill/Riverbend community ahead of Christmas, posted Captain Jeff Bagwell.

“The crew proudly drove the engine in the Christmas Parade, complete with a giant bow to symbolize this gift to the community. Valued at over $800,000 with all equipment, this engine represents more than its price – it marks the first brand-new fire engine ever for the Rocky Hill/Riverbend area.

“Congratulations to the community on this milestone!”

