Talented high school musical theaters in the region were rewarded at the second annual Marquee Awards on May 25 at the Tennessee Theatre, hosted by Broadway star and Central High School alum Bailey McCall.

Awards were given in 11 categories, and finalists from various categories joined together on stage to perform during the ceremony.

The list of winners including Outstanding Lead Actor Eli Solomon and Outstanding Lead Actress Annika Kallstrom, who will represent the region at the Jimmy Awards in New York City.

Bearden High School’s Eli Solomon won Outstanding Lead Actor Award for his role as Bert in Mary Poppins.

South-Doyle High School’s Annika Kallstrom won Outstanding Lead Actress Award for her role as Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes.

Christian Academy of Knoxville won the Outstanding Choreography Execution Award for its production of Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

South -Doyle High School’s Gracie Strader and Lucas Jones won Outstanding Student Design in Props and Scenery Award for their production of Anything Goes.

The Oak Ridge High School costume team won Outstanding Student Design in Costumes Award for its production of The Addams Family.

Grace Christian Academy’s Kaylee Koontz, Elaina Stringfellow and Lily Walsh won Outstanding Student Design in Choreography Award for their production of Newsies.

Karns High School won Outstanding Ensemble Award and Outstanding Overall Musical (Encore Tier) Award for its production of Guys and Dolls.

West High School’s Tori Iler won Outstanding Featured Actress Award for her role as Queen Constantine in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella.

William Blount High School’s Daniel Snoderly won Outstanding Featured Actor Award for his role as Mr. Mushnik in Little Shop of Horrors.

Seymour High School won Outstanding Overall Musical (Curtain Call Tier) for its production of Newsies.

