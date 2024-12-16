Our very own Mandy Halford MD, senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief medical informatics officer, was recognized by Becker’s Hospital Review on its 2025 list of “Chief Medical Officers to Know!” This is her third time being named to the list since assuming the role in 2023. Congratulations, Dr. Halford!

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Covenant Health is a community-owned, healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 caregivers, clinicians and dedicated employees and volunteers.