Mammograms save lives every day. The mortality rate of breast cancer drops by half among those who undergo annual mammograms, and nearly 500,000 lives have been saved since screening mammography began in the mid-to-late 1970s. That’s the word from Amanda Squires MD, medical director of Parkwest Comprehensive Breast Center.

Dr. Squires said a lot of general health maintenance screenings have been skipped because COVID-19 has created fear of coming to the doctor. “At Parkwest Breast Center, we are doing absolutely everything in our power to minimize contact at each possible point. It is as safe as we can possibly make it for the sake of our patients and our staff.”

The full interview with Dr. Squires is here: Covenant Health News-Parkwest Breast Center 0813-3227

Information provided by the public relations department of Covenant Health.