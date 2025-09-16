Last week, the attendees at the Powell Business & Professional Association meeting heard about the many upgrades and changes in Powell area travel over the next few years.

Knox County Engineering & Public Works and Andy Padgett from TDOT spoke on projects either currently in progress or beginning in the near future.

There was a lot of information provided, and below are just a few of the points to note.

A big change for our county government is the completion of a new building by August 2026, located between the current Public Works building and Baxter Avenue, which will consolidate all offices into one location. Currently, multiple departments are located in different places, and this change will enhance the efficiency of all departments.

Clinton Highway at West Beaver Creek is still in the process of gaining all rights-of-way to proceed with two left-turning lanes. The 12- to 18-month project is to be let for bid in February 2026.

East Copeland at Greenwell and Bishop will be realigned to correct issues once all rights-of-way are obtained.

Powell High School Greenway: pedestrian bridge across the Beaver Creek to connect Powell Drive to Powell Station Park is in process.

Emory Road at Greenwell is having added street lighting for increased safety in the area.

Once bridge is completed at Baxter Avenue, I-75 will be paved to I-640 interchange.

The section from I-640 to 75 is being studied to correct the congestion, but is currently outside the 10-year plan.

Edgemoor Road, Watt Road and Campbell Station Road improvements are included in the 10-year plan.

The primary focus of the day centered on the Emory Road interchange with I-75, exit 112. The Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) at this section of Emory Road was presented by Padgett.

The project has purchased all the tracts and is pushing construction now. This Powell interchange, with 29,000 vehicles passing through each day, was first submitted in 2013. The interchange, once completed, will be constructed similarly to the interchange at I-40 exit 407 in Sevier County.

To understand the full scope of the project, Mark Nagi, TDOT Region 1 regional communications officer, provides a video you can view here. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

The project will proceed in three phases:

Phase 1:

Maintain traffic in the existing lanes of Emory Road and ramps.

Construct N. Backage and S. Backage Roads

Construct widening outside the existing pavement of Emory Road and ramps

Construct a retaining wall under the bridge

Construct box culvert extensions on Emory Road

Construct jack and bore under Emory Road on the east and west sides of interchange

Phase 1 A

Shift traffic to N. and S. Backage Roads

Construct a Frontage Road

Shift traffic on Ramp D to new right turn lanes

Construct a second retaining wall

Temporary traffic signals at both ramps

Phase 2:

Shift traffic on Ramps A, B and C to complete construction

Shift traffic on Emory to outside construct medians

Frontage Road, N. Backage and S. Backage Road open

Temporary traffic signals at both ramps

Overhead signs on Emory Road but will remain covered until Phase 3

Phase 3:

Begin phase with overnight closure of interchange

Shift Emory Road traffic to final DDI pattern

Complete final paving/ striping and gore area work

Another positive for Emory Road travel: Traffic lights are to be interconnected. It was explained that two different agencies worked the lights, and the transition will allow for only one to operate them, which will better synchronize their transitions.

For more information about the Powell Business and Professional Association, go to https://powelltn.org/.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

To provide KnoxTNToday with news and events, contact news@knoxtntoday.com.