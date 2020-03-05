Lost Sheep founder leaves lasting legacy

Maxine Raines, founder of the Lost Sheep Ministry, has died. Posted to the group’s Facebook page on March 4 was this announcement:

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of God’s generals. Our founder, Maxine Raines, passed away early this morning. Details on Maxine’s Celebration of Life service are being finalized and we will let everyone know when it will take place.

“With that said, Maxine is finally where her heart has always been … with Jesus! In fact, we believe it is by no accident that she passed away on March 4th. God is letting us know that one of His generals is giving us our marching orders: March forth, men and women of God! Live for His glory!”

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, March 9, at Park West Church, 7635 Middlebrook Pike. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. Ms. Raines was born Jan. 31, 1937. Berry Lynnhurst is handling arrangements.

In giving testimony, Raines said she was homeless as a youth. She was called to serve the homeless population of Knoxville, so she went “under the bridge.” Each Wednesday, Lost Sheep volunteers served dinner (often hot dogs) to some 200 people under the I-40 bridge in downtown Knoxville.

Raines recruited volunteers and food donations wherever she went. Through heat and cold, rain and snow, the volunteers served food each Wednesday, not missing a day for over 27 years. She insisted that volunteers be caring and nonjudgmental. A take-away bag is distributed to those who need food for the week.

Over time, Raines and her team expanded services to include free, gently used clothing for job interviews or work. A mobile dental trailer visits two Wednesday nights each month, and a medical station is on-site every week to screen for blood pressure and diabetes. A physician visits once a month. An annual clinic brings free flu shots under the bridge.

As Raines approached the age of retirement, she worked with pastors at Park West Church to continue the ministry. In 2014, the Knoxville Dream Center was born. Pastor Paul Harris took over day-to-day operations of Lost Sheep. Through the Knoxville Dream Center, volunteers continue the Lost Sheep programs while looking for solutions for chronic homelessness.

Maxine Raines touched hundreds of homeless neighbors, offering friendship along with Wednesday’s warm suppers. There’s no telling how many volunteers she inspired. It’s tempting to write that her passing leaves a hole in the social fabric of Knoxville. But that’s not true. Maxine has left an army committed to battling homelessness one person at a time. March fourth, people.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of KnoxTNToday.com