Honfleur harbor

Any time you find a good reflection look carefully, there is likely an awesome picture waiting to be captured. This one was not hard to find as we walked through the harbor of the French village of Honfleur on the Normandy coast.

The colorful old buildings, awnings and the boats in the brilliant sunshine made a full palette of colors. The reflection doubles the pleasure. My eyes bounce back and forth between the two halves looking for windows, flags or people in a subconscious game of Where’s Waldo.

For Christmas last year I printed this as a jig-saw puzzle. Putting it together destroyed more than just a few brain cells!

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week strive to share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Emporium Center in downtown Knoxville where you can stop and see their work. Check ahead to see when they will be there, as they may be off looking for more inspiration. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. Email them at ChristopherRobinArts@gmail.com. If a particular piece interests you for your home or office, please contact them. All works are copyright protected.