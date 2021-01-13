Longtime library science professor has died

A scholarship fund has been created in memory of a 40-year professor of information sciences at the University of Tennessee. William C. Robinson died Jan. 9, 2021, at age 81. During his tenure, he mentored hundreds of graduate students in library science. He served as acting chair of the department and won several awards for his teaching and service.

Dr. Robinson lettered in both swimming and water polo in high school and played on teams at Claremont College where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He earned his master’s in international relations at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and served in the U.S. Army. He went on to earn a master’s of library and information science at the University of Southern California and a doctorate at the University of Illinois in 1973. Additional obituary information is here.

Memorials may be made to the Dr. Bill Robinson Scholarship Fund, Office of Gift Giving, UTK, 600 Andy Holt Tower, Knoxville, TN 37996.