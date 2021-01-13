Heagerty, Melson named to judiciary

Christopher Heagerty is becoming a Chancellor in Knox County, effective Jan. 23, 2021, upon the retirement of Michael Moyers. He was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee. Heagerty has chaired the Knox County Election Commission for several years and is a close political ally of U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, dating back to their high school years at Bearden. Heagerty will resign from the election commission.

Jerome Melson was appointed a judge of Circuit Court, replacing Judge Kristi Davis who was elevated to the state Court of Appeals in May 2020. Judge Davis is married to Chris Davis, administrator of elections.

Other judicial appointments announced by Lee are:

Judge Jill Ayers – Court of Criminal Appeals, Middle District. Currently a judge in Circuit Court, she will fill Judge Thomas Woodall’s vacancy subject to confirmation by the General Assembly.

James “Jimmy” Turner – 16th Judicial District Circuit Court. He will fill Judge David Bragg’s vacancy, effective immediately.

Rebecca Lee – 4th Judicial District Public Defender. She is currently an assistant public defender. She will fill Ed Miller’s vacancy, effective immediately.

Demand for the COVID-19 vaccine in Knox County is significantly outpacing supply, Dr. Martha Buchanan said Tuesday. With just 4,700 vaccines in hand –most of which went to health care workers and first responders – the Knox County Health Department must rely on the state and vaccine distributors with regard to how quickly it can vaccinate citizens. KCHD’s remaining doses have all been allocated for use this week. “We are glad so many people want the vaccine, but we just don’t have the supply right now. … be prepared that it could take many months to move through all of the phases.”

Fountain City Business & Professional Association meeting set for Jan. 13 has been canceled because of Covid restrictions. Info here.