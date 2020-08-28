Local food pantries get a boost

The 2019-2020 Race Against Hunger campaign raised over $562,000, and Food City officials made donations to various hunger relief organization throughout the area.

Since 1992, Food City – in partnership with its customers – has conducted the annual Race Against Hunger with full support from Steven C. Smith, Food City’s president and CEO.

Customers donate by adding a gift to their order total. 100% of the proceeds benefit hunger relief and charitable organizations throughout our region.

Smith said customers’ generosity “will help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need.”

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.