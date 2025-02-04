On January 29, 2025, a ceremony celebrated the “Bipartisan Build” of a new home in the Ellen’s Glen community in honor of former Knox County Executive Dwight Kessel and former Knox County Commission chair Thomas “Tank” Strickland.

With a key donation of $15,000 from SouthEast Bank, Knoxville Habitat added the new home, extending ownership to a local family during a home dedication on December 11, 2024.

The event included remarks from former Knox County Mayor Mike Ragsdale, numerous Knoxville Habitat executives and SouthEast Bank CEO Bill Thompson, and it concluded with a home blessing by Andrea Skinner of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. In addition to the keys to their new home, the family also received housewarming supplies donated by local nonprofits, including Second Harvest Food Bank.

Families like these work with Knoxville Habitat to attain homeownership after meeting three core qualifications: a demonstrated need for affordable housing, capacity to invest a minimum of 300 hours in “sweat equity” toward their or other Knoxville Habitat housing projects, and readiness for the financial responsibilities of homeownership. Prospective homeowners undergo orientation and several rounds of review before board of directors’ approval.

“We’ve seen firsthand how homeownership has the power to change lives for the better,” said Jimmy Dalton, SouthEast Bank’s community reinvestment officer. “That’s why we’re dedicated to supporting the families that make up our communities and grateful to have partnered with Knoxville Habitat on a project that is doing just that.”

“The Bipartisan Build reflects the power of community and collaboration, showcasing what we can accomplish when we come together across perspectives to support affordable homeownership,” said Anna Engelstad, CEO of Knoxville Habitat for Humanity.

The project received overwhelming support from current Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Major Indya Kincannon, as well as other contributing partners.

Quotes and information for this article are provided by SouthEast Bank and Knoxville Habitat for Humanity.