Hounds Town USA doggy daycare and boarding facility, known for letting dogs be dogs, has officially opened in Knoxville at 5006 Clinton Highway.

Owned and operated by local husband-and-wife team Ken and Rushelle Izzo, the new 6,000-square-foot space will serve Knoxville and surrounding communities, offering an interactive and fully specialized experience for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

“As longtime residents of the area, we’ve seen how challenging it can be to find reliable, full-service pet care,” said Ken. “We’re excited to fill that gap with a space where dogs can play freely, and owners can feel confident their pets are safe, happy, and cared for. This has been a dream of ours for years, and we’re thrilled to bring it to life in a community we care so deeply about.”

The couple will oversee day-to-day operations alongside a team of 8–10 team members, all trained in Hounds Town’s unique dog management philosophy. Aiming to be more than just a pet care provider, they also plan to engage with local shelters and community organizations.

“We have a strong presence in Tennessee and are thrilled to continue expanding our footprint in the state,” said Hounds Town CEO Rob Flanagan. “Knoxville is a natural fit for our brand, and we’re confident that Ken and Rushelle will honor our mission of providing a space for dogs to be dogs.”

Hounds Town is a truly unique pet care business, offering interactive dog daycare, pet boarding, and stress-free spa services. Overseen by an expertly trained staff, dogs can play all day, receiving both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization— guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Further setting itself apart, Hounds Town has a no-breed discrimination policy, making it easier for all pet owners to find reliable care.

For more information on Hounds Town USA, visit: www.houndstownusa.com.

